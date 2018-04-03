Fulton County Schools recently concluded its engagement process for the North Springs Charter High School addition and renovation project with a presentation to the community on themes and surveys.

District 3 Board Member Gail Dean said in the release that the community’s input helped focus the project.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and participation in this process,” she said. “It took several months, but every step was necessary to make sure we are investing wisely in the future of North Springs High School.”

The Fulton County Board of Education is expected to review a potential preliminary design concept from CDH Partners in April, according to the release.

During the engagement process, Christian Long of visioning firm Wonder, by Design received input on what should North Springs keep as a priority, what should be changed and what should be added.

“The goal is to coalesce around a shared identity on what North Springs should aspire to be. These activities helped everyone voice their vision for

North Springs’ future, which will drive the design for improving the school’s physical environment,” Long said in the release.

Common “hold onto” themes included keeping strong relationships between students, teachers and the community; collaboration with others; innovative technology use; and education offerings that prepare students for the real world.

Rigid mindsets and schedules, such as a seven-period school day, was something members of each group felt should be changed. Things that the groups felt should be added were opportunities for more unstructured time and ‘brain rest,’ flexible school furnishings, spaces that inspire creativity and real-life connection, and more partnerships with corporations, academic institutions and local municipalities, the press release said.

“This process encouraged participants to put aside preconceived notions and focus on the type of educational experience our students should have, not just for today but for the future,” said Scott Hanson, principal of North Springs High School, in the release.

The full report is posted on fultonschools.org.