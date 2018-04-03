The City Springs Performing Arts Center will have its $143,000 concert grand piano thanks to a donation from local philanthropists.

David and Sarah McKenney’s donation allowed the PAC to purchase the nine-foot-long Steinway Model D, according to a press release.

As promised during a donation pitch, in March the PAC brought the Sandy Springs couple to the Steinway & Sons piano factory in New York City to pick out the instrument where it will be custom-built. Joining them in the selection was acclaimed New York pianist Simone Dinnerstein.

“The visit to the Steinway factory to participate in the selection of a new concert grand piano was a superb educational experience for us,” said David McKenney in the press release. “What a feeling of satisfaction that gave us, and a memory we will always cherish! We are sure that our musical mothers and grandmothers would have been as delighted with the process and with the legacy gift as we are.”

The concert grand piano was a key need for performances in the PAC’s main Byers Theatre. City Springs also will acquire two other, smaller pianos, one for rehearsals and one for smaller performances that may also be automated to act as a player piano in the lobby.

City Springs is Sandy Springs’ new arts-oriented civic center, also including a new City Hall, a park, apartments and retail space. It is under construction on Roswell Road at Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway. It is opening in phases this year, with the PAC’s two-week grand opening expected in August.