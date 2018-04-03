Sandy Springs Police say they have arrested a suspect in an unspecified “series of sexual assaults” and are seeking any other possible victims.

The suspect is Matthew Moore, 48, of St. Clair County in Alabama. Moore is a former Alabama state corrections officer, according to police.

In a press release, the Sandy Springs Police said that its department and other area police agencies “believe [Moore] is responsible for a series of sexual assaults, some of which occurred within our community. This investigation has been both exhaustive and intensive as we have reviewed cases going back over ten years. We believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.”

The police did not immediately specify the particular alleged crimes by date or location.

Police say Moore was arrested on Fulton County Superior Court warrants charging him with aggravated assault with intent to rape; aggravated sodomy; false imprisonment; aggravated assault; and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about the suspect is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Will Johnson at 770-551-3314.