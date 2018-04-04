Buckhead banker and community leader Merritt Bond will be recognized by the Foundation of Wesley Woods at its annual fundraiser in April for his work to address the challenges facing vulnerable older adults.

“We, as Georgians, have a responsibility to care for others because the people that we have counted on to do so much for the community as they age are often forgotten,” Bond said in a press release. “Many of them don’t have the resources to care for themselves in their later years and that’s why I consider the work of Wesley Woods so important.”

Bond is a retired Bank of America executive and a 50-year member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Buckhead. He has served on numerous community groups and organizations, including the Metropolitan Atlanta Red Cross Board of Directors and Sandy Springs Chamber of Commerce.

“Merritt has a gentle spirit and listens to the dreams of others and seeks to help them make it a reality,” said the Rev. Bill Britt, senior minister at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Buckhead, in a press release.

“For over 20 years, Merritt Bond has been a tireless champion for the mission of Wesley Woods and the senior adults we serve,” said Tracy Crump, president and CEO of the Foundation of Wesley Woods, in the release. “It is only with volunteer leaders like Merritt, who inspire others to join him to ensure that older adults can age with grace, dignity and purpose, that our residents live in a caring community of love where they can all thrive.”

Bond will be honored at the Heroes, Saints & Legends fundraiser, which will be held on April 19 at 6 p.m. at Flourish, located at 3143 Maple Drive.

Funds raised will benefit Wesley Woods senior living communities. Most residents in the communities require financial assistance to live there, and about 40 percent live below the poverty level, the release said. Funds raised will also support Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease research and education programs at Emory University, according to the release.

For more information, visit foundationofwesleywoods.org.