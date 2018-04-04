Spa Sydell
4520 Olde Perimeter Way, Suite 200, in Perimeter Place, Dunwoody
Info: spasydell.com or 404-255-7727
Cutting the ribbon of OneLife Fitness at 1181 Hammond Drive in Dunwoody on March 1 were, from left, Corey Cristiano, Onelife Fitness Manager; Robert F. Dallas, chair of the Dunwoody Planning Commission; Mayor Denis Shortal; John Cristiano and Mindy Cristiano, OneLife’s Atlanta region co-founders; Scott Gaschler, OneLife’s regional director; Stephanie Freeman, president & CEO of the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber of Commerce; and OneLife’s Jason Pelusi and Christin Toll. Info: onelifefitness.com. (Special)
Special Cutting the ribbon at a new office of business data analysis company Axis Group at Sandy Springs’ Northpark 400 Tower March 15 were, from left, Erica Rocker-Wills, city’s Office of Economic Development; City Councilmember John Paulson; Axis CEO and founder Al Hughes; Scott Reedy, the office’s managing principal; Axis President Ranjan Sinha; Tom Mahaffey, CEO and president of Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce; Mayor Rusty Paul; and Chip Collins, chair of the chamber board. Info: axisgroup.com. (Special)