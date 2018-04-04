The following are some of the new businesses that recently opened in Reporter Newspapers communities.

Clip Culture Barbershop

6309 Roswell Road, #2D, Sandy Springs

Info: clipculturebarbershop.com or 404-458-2993

Spa Sydell

4520 Olde Perimeter Way, Suite 200, in Perimeter Place, Dunwoody

Info: spasydell.com or 404-255-7727