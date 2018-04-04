Part of the flex lanes on Ga. 400 northbound – where the road shoulder is used as an extra travel lane during rush hour – will start closing permanently on Friday, April 6.

The closure will affect the flex lanes between Abernathy Road and Pitts Road, with concrete barriers narrowing it down to a traditional road shoulder. The shoulder will only be open for emergency stops, not driving.

Flex lanes north of Pitts Road will remain open during rush hour.

The flex lanes are being closed as part of “Transform 285/400,” the Georgia Department of Transportation’s reconstruction of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange. The project will get rid of flex lanes and instead put slower-moving traffic heading to exits onto new “collector-distributor” lanes.