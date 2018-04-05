From Brookhaven Police reports dated March 18 through March 25. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
2900 block of Hermance Drive — On March 18, in the early morning, a car was stolen.
700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On March 18, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the early morning, a burglary was reported.
2800 block of Clairmont Road — On March 19, in the morning, a car was illegally entered.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, at night, a robbery was reported.
Assault
2700 block of Redding Road — On March 18, after midnight, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
1500 block of Trailview Way — On March 19, at night, a simple assault was reported.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On March 20, at midnight, a verbal dispute was documented.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery and family violence.
4400 block of Memorial Drive — On March 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery and family violence.
Arrests
3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.
2000 block of E Roxboro Road — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal damage in the second degree.
1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
Druid Hills Drive — On March 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed. The passenger was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On March 19, in the early morning, a wanted man was arrested.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass and theft by taking.
3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 20, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 20, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2800 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On March 20, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, in the evening, a wanted person was arrested.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, in the evening, a man and woman were arrested and accused of failing to appear
3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2100 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On March 21, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On March 21, in the morning, a person was arrested and accused of providing false representations to city departments.
Standard Drive — On March 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing an ID.
1900 block of Saxon Valley Circle — On March 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1200 block of Dresden Drive — On March 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of parking in a prohibited place.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.3
4600 block of Peachtree Road — On March 22, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2000 block of Curtis Drive — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 24, in the early morning, two people were arrested and accused of failing to appear.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On March 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
100 block of Grambling Street — On March 24, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the fourth degree.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 25, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
Other Incidents
3900 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, at night, a hit-and-run incident was reported.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
1400 block of Briarwood Road — On March 19, at night, a victim reported terroristic threats to police.