From Brookhaven Police reports dated March 18 through March 25. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2900 block of Hermance Drive — On March 18, in the early morning, a car was stolen.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On March 18, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the early morning, a burglary was reported.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On March 19, in the morning, a car was illegally entered.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, at night, a robbery was reported.

Assault

2700 block of Redding Road — On March 18, after midnight, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1500 block of Trailview Way — On March 19, at night, a simple assault was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On March 20, at midnight, a verbal dispute was documented.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery and family violence.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On March 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery and family violence.

Arrests

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

2000 block of E Roxboro Road — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal damage in the second degree.

1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

Druid Hills Drive — On March 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed. The passenger was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On March 19, in the early morning, a wanted man was arrested.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass and theft by taking.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 20, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 20, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2800 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On March 20, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, in the evening, a wanted person was arrested.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, in the evening, a man and woman were arrested and accused of failing to appear

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2100 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On March 21, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On March 21, in the morning, a person was arrested and accused of providing false representations to city departments.

Standard Drive — On March 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing an ID.

1900 block of Saxon Valley Circle — On March 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On March 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of parking in a prohibited place.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.3

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On March 22, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 24, in the early morning, two people were arrested and accused of failing to appear.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On March 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

100 block of Grambling Street — On March 24, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the fourth degree.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 25, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

Other Incidents

3900 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, at night, a hit-and-run incident was reported.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On March 19, at night, a victim reported terroristic threats to police.