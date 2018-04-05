The Buckhead Community Improvement District gave an update on street improvement projects at its March 28 board meeting.

Americans with Disabilities Act improvements are coming for Roswell, Piedmont, Pharr and Lenox roads and Maple Drive. The CID and the city of Atlanta plan to each pay $400,000 for the improvements. Once the CID signs an agreement with the city, the process to find a contractor will begin, according to Darion Dunn, the CID’s director of projects and planning.

The East Paces Ferry Complete Street project has started, which includes installing a multi-use path along the road with a small landscaped buffer, Dunn said. It is on schedule to be completed before the end of the year.

The CID approved up to $625,310 in funding for the design to widen Piedmont Road. The project will be partly funding by the Atlanta Regional Commission, but that share has not been determined, Durrett said.

The design process will take 18 months to two years, Dunn said.