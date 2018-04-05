From Dunwoody Police reports dated March 18 through March 24. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

5000 block of Happy Hollow Road — On March 18, in the afternoon, a KitchenAid cooktop was stolen from a home. Entry was not forced.

2400 block of Stonington Road — On March 18, in the evening, a forced-entry burglary was reported.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the afternoon, the victim said his iPhone went missing while in a clothing store at Perimeter Mall.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the evening, a woman was cleared of shoplifting $35 worth of merchandise from a discount superstore.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On March 19, around noon, a woman reported she was missing $100.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 19, in the afternoon, a 17-year-old man was accused of shoplifting and possessing half a gram of marijuana inside his backpack.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting from a department store and with possessing marijuana on his person.

1000 block of Crowne Pointe Parkway — On March 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of being found in possession of a stolen rental car and giving a false date of birth of police during the investigation. Another man was also arrested and accused of being in possession of stolen property; he was also found with fraudulent credit cards with the name “Shelby Wise” on them.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 21, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting clothing and lotion from a superstore.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 24, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

1000 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 18, in the morning, officers responded to a domestic dispute.

Arrests

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of soliciting without a permit.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear in court.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear in court.

2200 block of Peachford Circle — On March 18, in the afternoon, a neighbor complained of smelling marijuana. A man was arrested and accused of possessing 3 grams of marijuana found in his apartment.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the evening, during a traffic stop for an expired tag, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285 WB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, at night, a wanted person was located and arrested.

6600 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On March 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass following a civil dispute.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 19, in the morning, a 63-year-old man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed after causing a traffic accident.

2200 block of Asbury Square — On March 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

I-285 WB/Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forging a check.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On March 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of forgery.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to appear in court.

4700 block of Winters Chapel Road — On March 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear in court.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of leaving the scene of an accident.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 24, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive –On March 24, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Other Incidents

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the early morning, a suspect misused 911 emergency communications when calling more than six times to advise that the U.S. Attorney called him and told him to call Dunwoody Police.

6800 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On March 19, at noon, an officer responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct.

5400 block of Trentham Drive — On March 19, in the evening, a victim reported credit fraud.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 19, in the evening, a victim reported a fraud incident of impersonation.

4700 block of N. Peachtree Road — On March 19, in the evening, a man was cited with reckless driving and disorderly conduct.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, in the evening, a dispute between two drivers resulted in a citation for disorderly conduct.