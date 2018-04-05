Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from its records. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between March 3 and March 19.

Burglary

5600 block of Roswell Road — On March 3, an apartment resident said she has jewelry missing after she left the apartment following a fire. She was gone from the apartment several weeks. The jewelry was valued at around $8,000.

700 block of Brookwoods Trace — On March 10, after officers responded to an alarm call, they found a kitchen window shattered by way of a baseball-size rock. The burglar pulled the alarm panel out but the wires remained intact and working.

200 block of Franklin Road — On March 16, someone attempted to pry a sliding glass door open in order to enter the caller’s apartment. It appears they were unable to get in.

8800 block of Dunwoody Place — On March 16, the caller said he had a female friend stay with him for three days. He told the officer that she was not allowed in the apartment while he was at work during the daytime hours. Well, it didn’t work out. He is missing his PS4 game system, controllers and 10 games. Her stuff was gone, too. The caller said he found a window and screen open.

400 block of Berkley Run— On March 16, the resident said sometime between March 17 and 18, someone entered her apartment, taking an Apple MacBook Air and charger. No forced entry was located.

Theft

5500 block of Roswell Road — On March, 3, the victim reported her cellphone stolen, having been taken from the counter at the ice cream store. She tracked the phone to Chariot Street, off Barfield Road. The officer followed up with a visit to the townhomes on Chariot and spoke to at least two subjects in separate residences who were not familiar with the theft. The complainant said a group of people was around the phone at the time of the theft. However, she did not see the theft of the phone.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On March 3, the caller said he placed his Schwinn bike at the front door of his apartment. Within 20 minutes, someone took it.

6100 block of Roswell Road — On March 4, an employee said someone pried the exterior key box and took a U-Haul truck.

5700 block of Roswell Road — On March 4, a caller reported an Apple Watch and a set of iTouch Headphones were stolen from their hotel room while they were gone for around an hour-and-a-half.

8700 block of Dunwoody Place — On March 5, the complainant said someone broke into his rented storage space and took clothing and shoes that he valued at over $6,000.

Spalding Trail — On March 5, a caller said her car, a black 2012 Dodge Charger was stolen during the late morning or early afternoon hours from the apartment parking lot.

200 block of Glenridge Point — On March 6, the caller said someone forced entry to a storage shed and stole a Stihl chain saw and cut-off saw.

100 block of Allen Road — On March 6, the caller said someone stole her clothes iron. The iron was stored in the late summer and discovered missing at the end of February.

6300 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, a caller said several items were taken from her room at a hotel. They include jeans and jewelry, valued at around $5,000.

3100 block of River Exchange Drive— On March 6, a resident at a senior living community reported that he discovered money had been taken from his bedroom dresser. He told the officer he began to pay attention to the situation and discovered several $20 bills were taken on a later date. He decided to lay $55 in bills out in his dresser and copy the bill’s numbers. They, too, were taken by a member of the cleaning crew, according to the complainant. He went to the management and gave a description of the suspect. They said the description matched that of an employee whom they fired five days past.

6500 block of Roswell Road — On March 7, the complainant said an F-250 Ford pickup was stolen from a construction site overnight. The truck is a fuel truck for construction machines and contains a silver gas tanker containing 400 gallons of diesel fuel.

6300 block of Powers Ferry Road — On March 10, the victim said while he was working at the Wyndham Hotel, someone stole $1,000 cash from his bag sometime in the overnight hours of March 7-8. The victim is a security officer at the hotel.

8600 block of Roswell Road — On March 11, a woman reported she was inside a sports bar and at some point, someone took her phone and wallet. She said her purse was next to her in a chair. She told officers several persons were dancing next to her and she noticed a “skinny black male with a Gucci hat got close to me and possibly took my phone and wallet.” The wallet contained personal info, $350 cash, and three credit cards. The iPhone serial number was recorded and logged on the system.

7700 block of Spalding Drive — On March 11, a grocery store manager said three men came inside the store just after 8 p.m. They left with three boxes of chicken valued at $11 each. One of the men dropped a debit card, which was later given to the officer.

8500 block of Roswell Road — On March 12, officers were called just before 8 p.m. to Dan’s Package Store regarding a man who stole a bottle of liquor from the store. The man fit the description of the same suspect who shoplifted there the previous night. The man was described as 6 feet tall and about 165 pounds. He was clean -shaven and wore a blue sweatshirt and jeans. Paul Masson Apple Brandy, around nine bucks, was the drink of choice for the crook.

Paul Masson Apple delivers notes of fresh green apple, balanced by the warm notes of the brandy. Very stealable.

2500 block of Spring Creek Lane — On March 16, the caller said she lent her 1996 Mercedes E-320 to her friend so he could drive it to Marietta to meet with his probation officer. Two days later she is still waiting for the car. She believes that he has relapsed and could have returned to his former stomping grounds of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

There are several situations one should consider when a friend or acquaintance asks to borrow your car. They include: Former cellmates; ex-anything; drug buddies; those you know only from street names like “Snake” or “Satan.”

4800 block of Lake Forrest Drive — On March 19, the caller said someone took his 2008 Land Rover LR3 SE from his driveway overnight. The car is described as having a RhinoShield on the front bumper, and a roof rack and ladder on the rear of the car. A neighbor said he saw a green sedan in the area around 8 p.m. the previous night. The victim’s car was unlocked and the keys were in it.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between March 3 and March 7, five thefts from vehicles were reported. Between March 12 and 19, there were nine larceny from vehicles incidents.

Fraud

3600 block of Spring Creek Lane — On March 5, the victim said he used his debit card at the QuikTrip on Roswell Road on January 30. He said it was either lost or stolen from that location and later used to deposit fake checks and subsequent withdrawals totaling $1,100.

6600 block of Roswell Road — On March 5, the caller said he purchased a Rolex Submariner watch for $8,000, using his PayPal account to transfer the funds. The tracking information showed the tracking began in Hamburg, Germany, accepted by the USPS here, and sent to an address on Cole Avenue in Spring Valley, N.Y., where the package was signed for. That address is a highrise apartment building.

7300 block of Roswell Road — On March 5, a customer provided a prescription for 84 30mg oxycodone pills. The pharmacists became suspicious and according to the report, issued only 28 pills. The pharmacists was later informed that the prescription was forged.

1100 block of Perimeter Center West — On March 6, the caller reported he received a $9,000 check, payment for a diamond, which came back ISF. The caller’s attorney sent the certified letter demanding he funds and reported the matter to the police department.

900 block of Crestline Parkway— On March 10, cops were called by a man from New York who said his credit card had been used fraudulently at a hotel to book a room. The officers located the room number booked by the card and spoke to a man and woman. The man said a friend, named Simeone, whom he had known for a month, offered to book the room for him, at a $50 fee. The room was booked in the name of the victim. The victim had not yet reported the crime locally, so the officers took the information on the pair in the room and turned it over to detectives. The couple was told they had to check out. The case is being investigated.

6900 block of Roswell Road— On March 12, caller said someone used her Discover credit card to make a $1,286 purchase at Ikea. The delivery of the items bought with the card went to the 6900 block of Roswell Road. The case is under investigation by CID.

5500 block of New Northside Drive –On March 12, Wells Fargo Bank contacted police regarding a fraud in progress. A woman in Forsyth County previously reported her checks were stolen from the mail. One such check was being presented to the teller at the bank. Since the theft report, an alert was in place on her checks so the teller was aware of the fraud. The person was unsuccessful in the attempt but left prior to the arrival of the officers. In order to cash the check, he had to present ID in two forms, which he did. The ID is of a 37-year-old man in Morrow, Ga. Investigators will follow up on that man, compare to video and photos, to see if it is the same person.

1600 block of Summit Springs Drive — On March 13, a caller said when he tried to open an account with Bank of America, he was told someone was using his SSN in Alexandria, Va., and had been for two years. The victim was directed to check his credit history and to report the ID theft.

Brookside Walk — On March 16, a 56-year-old complainant received a call from a 202 area code (Maryland/Virginia area) and was told she owed $9,000 in taxes over the past five years, and that if not paid in four hours, she would be arrested. The caller provided the suspect with her bank account information and her driver’s license information.

HINT: You have only four hours to pay this? Don’t you think this should make you suspicious? I hate to see victims get duped like this, but the clues were all over this call.

Assault

5300 block of Roswell Road — On March 3, a domestic violence incident was reported.

200 block of Northridge Road — On March 4, the caller said she and her male friend got into an argument. At one point, he grabbed her arm and pulled her from a vehicle. They continued, via Uber, to his residence where she got into her personal car and left. She reported her phone damaged during the incident.

4600 block of Roswell Road — On March 4, a domestic violence incident was reported.

6000 block of Sandy Springs Circle — On March 10, a 41-year-old man told cops that he was sitting in a bar when he was asked by a man to come outside to talk. Outside, the man confronted the victim about something that happened six months ago. The suspect was joined by two other men, who then assaulted the victim. The bartender told the officers that the victim is a regular and told him, after being beaten up, that he didn’t want to involve the police. The man went home but returned later, to report the assault, at the insistence of his wife. The man suffered black eyes, lacerations and bruises to the face.

Arrests

6000 block of Barfield Road — March 3, disorderly conduct

I-285/Roswell Road — March 3, DUI

8700 block of Roswell Road — March 3, DUI

500 block of Northridge Drive — March 3, wanted person arrest

1100 block of Hammond Drive — March 4, disorderly conduct

Ga. 400/Abernathy Road — March 4, DUI

200 block of Hammond Drive — March 4, disorderly conduct

300 block of Hammond Drive — March 4, wanted person arrest

1000 block of Hammond Drive — March 4, disorderly conduct

200 block of E. Belle Isle Road — March 6, theft by receiving motor vehicle

4500 block of Roswell Road — March 6, DUI

I-285/Ga. 400 — March 3, DUI

6300 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — March 6, prostitution

Roswell Road/Abernathy Road — March 6, DUI

7100 block of Roswell Road — March 7, DUI

I-285/New Northside Drive — March 10, DUI

800 block of Lake Placid — March 10, no insurance

I-285/Northside Drive — March 10, suspended license

I-285/Roswell Road — March 10, DUI

I-285/Riverside Drive — March 10, disorderly conduct

1000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — March 10, disorderly conduct

200 block of Morgan Falls Road — March 10, disorderly conduct

I-285/New Northside Drive — March 10, disorderly conduct

6400 block of Roswell Road — March 10, DUI

Tahoma Drive/Roswell Road — March 10, no insurance

8700 block of Roswell Road — March 11, disorderly while under the influence

I-285/Northside Drive — March 11, wanted person

Roswell Road/Abernathy Road — March 11, no driver’s license

7800 block of Roswell Road — March 11, wanted person

6300 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — March 12, disorderly conduct

900 block of Crestline Parkway — March 12, disorderly conduct

5300 block of Roswell Road — March 12, disorderly conduct

Spalding Drive/Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — March 13, narcotics

5300 block of Mount Vernon Parkway — March 13, investigation into theft from vehicle tied into a Cobb County case, with warrants forthcoming on the person suspected of the thefts.

Glenairy Drive and Marchand Court — March 13, auto theft suspect in jail in Cobb County admitted to stealing a Range Rover from Glenairy Drive and an Audi S4 from Marchand Drive. Charges are being drawn up.

Other Incidents

1000 block of Wescott Lane — On March 3, the caller said he hired a contractor to do interior work on his home. The contractor hired a subcontractor to do door work. The sub worked in the home for several weeks and then did not work for a couple of weeks, but demanded payment in full. The caller said he paid about 90 percent of the balance as a favor to his contractor. The subcontractor used multiple slurs and insults on the text messages that he left the victim.