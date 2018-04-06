The city of Brookhaven has paved 17 roads totaling 2.21 miles as part of its 2018 paving schedule.

This progress completed March 29 wraps up phase one of this year’s street paving projects, according to a press release.

In November, the City Council approved a $1.4 million budget amendment for 2018 paving to leverage the pricing schedule provided in its 2017 paving contract. In 2017, Brookhaven paved 12.2 miles of road.

“We are rolling up our sleeves and working towards having the best roads in the metro area, if not the state,” Mayor John Ernst said in the press release.