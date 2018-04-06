The city of Dunwoody is hosting a stream cleanup along a portion of the Nancy Creek tributary on Earth Day, Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those interested will meet at Pernoshal Park, 4575 North Shallowford Road. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers are recommended to wear clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. Bug spray and sun block are also recommended.

For questions or to register, contact Cody Dallas at cody.dallas@dunwoodyga.gov.

Also on on April 21, the Dunwoody Nature Center and the city’s Earth Day Paint Recycling Event takes place Sfrom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a fee of $1 per gallon, residents can drop off any unwanted paint at the Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, to help promote healthier air and water quality.

Call the Dunwoody Nature Center at 770-394-3322 with any questions. In the past more than 15,000 gallons of paint has been recycled through this event.