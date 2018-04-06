The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

April 6-8: Westbound between Cadence Boulevard and Mercedes-Benz Drive, one right-turn lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 6-8 and 13-16: On-ramp to Ga. 400 northbound, alternating one left lane and one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 6-16: Northbound between Abernathy Road and Pitts Road, one right lane/shoulder, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 13-14: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenlake Parkway lane closure

April 6-8: Southbound at Abernathy Road, alternating one right lane and center lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Drive ramp closure

April 12-14: On-ramp to I-285 westbound closed, with detour on Glenridge Drive, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 13-14: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive overpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

April 9-13, Spalding Drive eastbound over Ga. 400 will have traffic shift from right lane to median lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-285 eastbound and westbound on-ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing — where police force vehicles to slow or stop — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Through approximately May 14, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.