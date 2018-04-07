Last call for Brookhaven bars will be at 2 a.m. beginning Tuesday, April 10.

The City Council in October approved moving last call from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.

City staff recommended rolling back the hours earlier this year as part of an overhaul of the alcohol ordinance. The police department has also requested for more than a year that hours be cut back due to increasing reports of violence and crime at the nightclubs in Northeast Plaza on Buford Highway.

The 2 a.m. last call aligns Brookhaven with last calls in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Closing hours will also now be 2:30 a.m. rather than 3:30 a.m. The new ordinance applies to all venues that serve alcohol.

The Pink Pony strip club on Corporate Boulevard, however, will continue to remain open until 4 a.m. The city and the club reached a settlement agreement in 2014 to allow the club to remain open with nude dancing and selling alcohol for a “transition” period of six years.

As part of the settlement, the Pink Pony agreed to pay the police department $225,000 a year for the six years to cover public safety costs, reimburse the city for its legal fees, donate land near the club along Peachtree Creek for the Peachtree Creek Greenway linear park, and contribute up to $75,000 for that park.