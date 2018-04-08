Applications are now being accepted for the annual Brookhaven Citizen’s Police Academy that begins April 26 and runs through June 28.

The class will meet every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The first meeting will be held at the Brookhaven Police Department, 2665 Buford Highway.

Everyone who lives or works in Brookhaven is invited to attend. The class is open for all those over 21 years of age and it is free of charge. A criminal background check is required for all applicants and the Police Department reserves the right to deny enrollment to those with a criminal history.

Any questions about the program or the requirements should be directed to Officer Carlos Nino via e-mail carlos.nino@brookhavenga.gov.

To fill out a consent form, click here.

The BPD Citizen’s Police Academy is designed to give residents an overview of how the police department works. It will provide students insight into the basics of police work, the logistics of the police department as well as crime prevention programs, according to a press release.

Topics include:

Criminal Justice System

Constitutional Law

Patrol Division

Communications / 911

Traffic Enforcement

Accident Investigation

Community- Oriented Police Services

Criminal Investigations Division

Use-of-Force

Identity Theft/Fraud