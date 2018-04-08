Livable Buckhead has unveiled new, temporary murals on PATH400 between Old Ivy and Wieuca roads.

The murals were done in partnership with Kaiser Permanente medical group and were painted by local artists on the large concrete panels in the sound wall that separates PATH400 from Ga. 400.

“Livable Buckhead works with Kaiser Permanente to provide commute solutions for its employees, but this is our first PATH400 partnership and we’re very excited about it,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, in a press release.

Five artists from the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild – Chelsey Austin, Catherine Bozone, Katie Bush, Meg Mitchell and Jessi Queen – have rendered messages such as “You Are Loved,” “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay,” “You Make Everything Beautiful,” and “What We Think We Become.” The murals will be on display for approximately three months, according to the release.

“We’ve worked with several of these artists on previous PATH400 art installations, and we’re excited to see their latest creations take shape,” said Starling. “This ongoing series of temporary artwork is a great way to bring the arts to Buckhead and to support local artists.”

For more information about PATH400 or to sign up to receive project updates, visit livablebuckhead.org.