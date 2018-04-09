Antico Pizza Napoletana, a prominent Atlanta-based restaurant chain with locations at the Brave’s new SunTrust Park and Alpharetta’s Avalon complex, plans to come to downtown Sandy Springs, according to a local developer.

The custom-built restaurant would replace 4 Seasons Pottery at Hammond Drive and Boylston Drive, according to Gerard Gunthert of Sandy Springs-based Counterpoint Partners, which just closed a deal on the property. Greg Godwin, the owner of 4 Seasons, confirmed the real estate deal.

“We’ve got a signed agreement with them” and an approved site plan, Gunthert said of Antico.

An Antico spokesperson did not immediately respond to a comment request. Known for Neapolitan-style pizza, the restaurant is based on Hemphill Avenue near Georgia Tech in a complex of related co-owned businesses collectively known as Little Italia. Besides the Avalon and SunTrust Park’s Battery locations, Antico also sells foods in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, and the owners operate an Italian food business in Miami.

Officially numbered as 336 Hammond Drive, 4 Seasons is a 25-year-old lawn ornament and design business that has been on the market for some time.

Gunthert said his plan would demolish the existing 4 Seasons building – a former single-family house – and replace it with a new restaurant building. The site has many mature trees, and Gunthert said the plan is to save as many as possible to retain a “woodsy atmosphere” distinct from most of downtown Sandy Springs.

The plan involves a one-story, brick-faced restaurant building in an industrial, warehouse style, about 4,300 square feet in size. It would have a surface parking lot of about 45 spaces, consistent with city code, Gunthert said.

The city has previously discussed a possible realignment of the Hammond/Boylston intersection. Gunthert said he is discussing that with the city and that his plan accounts for it.

The plan is still in an early stage. Gunthert is still working on purchasing a small adjacent property currently used for storage. He said he anticipates the project would require some zoning variances. A lease agreement will keep 4 Seasons in business pending city approval of the deal, he said.

Gunthert said he believes the proposal fits the city’s new “City Springs” downtown vision. “As Sandy Springs urbanizes itself, this should slot itself right in,” he said.

Counterpoint Partners is a real estate company that owns several notable local properties, including the SunTrust Bank branch at Roswell Road and Cliftwood Drive that will soon be vacated for a new branch near City Springs.