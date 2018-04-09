Boxer Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard was shot in Buckhead around 3 a.m. on April 9, Atlanta police said.

People in three vehicles were returning to their hotel in Buckhead from a Buford Highway nightclub when another vehicle pulled up and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, police said. The incident occurred at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Highland Drive, said Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Donald Hannah in a statement.

Police believe the shooting was not random and that the bodyguard’s vehicle was targeted.

All three vehicles fled and were followed by the shooter’s vehicle. After losing the shooter, the victim’s vehicle drove to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound in his leg, police said. The victim is in stable condition, according to police.