Atlanta police found a man that was shot to death near the railroad tracks along I-85 in Buckhead early April 9.

Atlanta police officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man near Plasters Road and Mayson Street, which is behind the Armour Yards development that includes Sweetwater Brewing Company, said Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Lisa Bender in a statement.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found around 7:50 a.m., Bender said.

The preliminary investigation indicated that several shots were fired and the male victim was struck at least one time, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing. Homicide investigators are working to determine when the victim was shot and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to police.