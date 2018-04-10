The Atlanta History Center and two community groups will each receive $2,000 from the Buckhead Coalition.

The Buckhead Coalition donates the proceeds from the sale of its annual publication the Buckhead Guidebook to different organizations each year.

This year, Buckhead Christian Ministry, Buckhead American Legion Post 140 and the museum will receive the funds, according to a press release.

“Buckhead Christian Ministry is grateful to the Buckhead Coalition for this investment in our work,” said Keeva Kase, the president and CEO of the nonprofit that assists poor and homeless people. “Because of generous gifts like this one, we can deliver life-changing emergency assistance, supportive housing, and financial education programs for our neighbors in need trying to improve their situation.”

Kenneth DeSimone, the commander of American Legion Post 140, a veterans organization, said the funds will go toward building a new meeting center. The organization is currently in the fundraising stage to replace its old facility at Chastain Park, said DeSimone, who also serves as the city of Sandy Springs police chief.

“We appreciate Mayor Massell and the Buckhead Coalition for this thoughtful gift. It will help us with the American Legion Post 140 mission and our vision of having a great facility for the use of our veterans and the community as a whole,” DeSimone said in an email.

The Buckhead Coalition has so far donated $155,500 in guidebook proceeds to Buckhead organizations, according to the release.