Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan honored Preston Brown at the April 9 City Council meeting for his actions in helping treat three stabbing victims in February.

On Feb. 5 at about 11:30 p.m., the police department responded to a call at Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes on Dunwoody Crossing, where three roommates had been stabbed. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Brown treating the three victims who were outside the apartment.

Brown had medical training and was able to adequately care for the victims, while officers entered the apartment where the armed suspect was located, Grogan explained.

“Three adults had been stabbed, one severely in the neck … and Preston Brown was attending to all three victims. He even took the shirt off his back to provide to a victim because it was about 20 degrees outside,” Grogan said.

When an ambulance arrived to take the severely injured victim to the hospital, Brown stayed on the scene to help with the two other victims, Grogan said.

“His actions were absolutely heroic,” Grogan said.

Brown served in the U.S. Navy for eight years.