Bill Crane, the former spokesperson for Claude “Tex” McIver currently on trial in Fulton County for killing his wife, was spotted at Brookhaven City Hall on Tuesday, April 10, where he has been hired by the city to work on a “proactive public relations strategy.”

Crane, a public relations expert and WSB-TV political analyst, testified Monday, April 9, in the high-profile murder trial of McIver, accused of killing his wife, Buckhead attorney Diane McIver, in September 2016.

Crane’s testimony centered around the first public statements he issued on behalf of McIver following his wife’s death. The couple were passengers in a vehicle driving though Midtown when Tex McIver shot Diane McIver in the back in what he maintains was an accident when his gun discharged after their SUV hit a bump in the road.

Crane told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that McIver was in the back seat of the SUV and pulled his handgun out from the console while riding through Midtown because he was “alarmed about recent unrest surrounding several Black Lives Matter protests in the area and fearing a carjacking.”

Crane’s comments about Black Lives Matter went viral and McIver suffered backlash from the comments. Crane testified April 9 that “[i]njecting fear of racial protests into the account ‘sensationalized a racial aspect of the story I never saw,'” according to the AJC. Crane also testified that McIver asked him to retract his comments, but he refused to do so.

Brookhaven Communications Director Burke Brennan said the city has hired Crane for a brief period for $10,000 to conduct an assessment of the Communications department’s operations and to also collaborate on a “proactive public relations strategy moving forward.”