Atlanta Decorative Arts Center in Peachtree Hills will hold its annual three-day market, Design ADAC, April 24 to 26 with a host of regional and national design professionals and enthusiasts.

The free-to-attend event will also feature special guests Hamish Bowles, international editor-at-large of Vogue, and designer Victoria Hagan. ADAC is located at 351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE.

“At this year’s Design ADAC, we are celebrating innovative minds that are revolutionizing how the world of interior design is being expressed,” said Katie Miner, General Manager at ADAC, in a release. “Our goal was to create a series of events that would encourage everyone to find new ways to apply their own skills and interests into something uniquely their own.”

Featured events will include:

• Cooking Up A Lifestyle: Set for April 24 at 10 a.m., this event will feature designer and cookbook author Nathan Turner will discuss how he weaves together elements of the design and culinary arts to craft sumptuous experiences for family and friends.

• Meet the Inimitable Mr. Bowles: Vogue Editor-At-Large Hamish Bowles will discuss his formative influences and experiences in the world of design on April 24 at 1 p.m.

• Take Out: Bring Restaurant Design Home: Chef Alton Brown moderates this panel discussion with architect Steven A Rugo, designer Patrick Sutton and contractor Elizabeth Ingram on how to bring the best of restaurant design into your home on April 24 at 4:30 p.m.

• About Decorating: Designer Richard Keith Langham discusses his 30-year career and discusses his approach to designing city and country projects on April 25 at 10 a.m.

• Southern Roots: Designers Lindsey Coral Harper, Katie Leede, and Ruthie Sommers discussion how their Southern roots have influenced their design on April 25 at 1 p.m.

• Dream Spaces: Designer Victoria Hagan discusses her design philosophy and why she’s known as the “queen of restrained elegance” on April 26 at 1 p.m.

• Masters of Design: Designers Brian McCarthy and Suzanne Rheinstein discuss a range of interior design topics, including the current state of style, on April 26 at 1 p.m. |

For more information about all the events happening during Design ADAC, visit adacatlanta.com.