A new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta urgent care center is opening April 17, the first one to open within the perimeter.

CHOA made the announcement of the opening on April 11. Named Children’s at Chamblee-Brookhaven Urgent Care Center, the facility is located in the Parkview on Peachtree shopping center at 5080 Peachtree Blvd., Ste 100, at the corner of Peachtree Boulevard and Clairmont Road.

“We’re very excited to open Children’s first urgent care center inside of the perimeter,” said Dr. Patrick Frias, Children’s Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “I’m thrilled that Children’s at Chamblee-Brookhaven will expand access to care for these communities because every child deserves the quality and expertise provided by Children’s physicians and staff.”

The center will have 12 exam rooms and two procedure rooms that will allow Children’s to treat minor illnesses and injuries.

Children’s at Chamblee-Brookhaven will have board-certified pediatricians and a pediatric-trained staff to care for the urgent medical needs of children and teens seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Children’s also offers onsite laboratory and X-ray services to diagnose children.

Children’s at Chamblee Primary Care Center, located off Buford Highway and Clairmont Road, will continue to provide primary care services.

CHOA is undertaking a massive redevelopment of some 80 acres at the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange, including the nearly completed Center for Advanced Pediatrics and a new $1.3 billion hospital expected to be completed by 2026.