The city of Dunwoody and program partner Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital are providing community members with a chance to take active steps toward better health through the new Dunwoody Walk with a Doc program.

The Walk with a Doc event will take place on Saturday, April 14, at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, on the front field, opposite the playground, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The free Walk with a Doc monthly exercise and education initiative takes place the second Saturday of each month. Pre-registration is not required. The program is focused on getting participants active in a Dunwoody park while conferring with a healthcare professional host who can provide support to walkers and answer questions during the walk.

April’s walk will be hosted by Dr. Daniel Nicholson, with Perimeter Orthopedics. Nicholson will lead walkers on a refreshing and rejuvenating stroll along the Dunwoody Trailway while providing information and answering questions on a number of health and exercise related topics. Healthy snacks, coffee and blood pressure checks are also a standard part of Dunwoody’s Walk with a Doc walking program.