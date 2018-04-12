The mayor and City Council on April 10 honored former mayor Rebecca Chase Williams again with an official proclamation and resolution renaming Wise Way and Woods Drive in Blackburn Park to Rebecca Williams Way.

The announcement of the road name changes was first made March 24 during the Cherry Blossom Festival, a festival she helped pioneer.

The proclamation commended Williams for her “public service and community stewardship” in helping found the city, for her work in writing “Images of America: Brookhaven,” and her work on the city’s Comprehensive Plan 2034 that set out to foster festivals and events in the city to promote tourism and economic development, such as the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The proclamation also states, “Throughout her extensive residency in Brookhaven, Rebecca Chase Williams has never eschewed showing others “the way.”