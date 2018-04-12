What started as fundraiser to help a community recover from the devastating tornado that struck Dunwoody 20 years ago “to make lemonade out of lemons” is now an annual tradition with carnival rides, food trucks, beer and wine, live music and more. The festival begins April 18 at Brook Run Park located at 4770 North Peachtree Road.

Lemonade Days is the primary fundraiser for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Dunwoody’s historic places.

The schedule:

April 18- 22

Hours of operation:

Wednesday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. -10 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission to Lemonade Days is free; individual ride tickets are $1 each.

Unlimited ride passes (wristbands) are $20 on Wednesday and $25 per day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, April 21, there is a Lemonade Days 5K race starting at 8:30 a.m.

Find out more by visiting www.dunwoodylemonadedays.org.