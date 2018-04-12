The mayor and City Council will cut the ribbon to officially open the new Sandy Springs City Hall on Monday, May 7, at 9 a.m, at the new City Springs site located at 1 Galambos Way. The community is invited to join in the ceremony to be followed with a reception and guided tours of the facility’s new meeting spaces.

City Hall is one portion of the expansive City Springs 14-acre mixed-use civic center bounded by Roswell Road, Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs Circle and Johnson Ferry Road. Besides housing and retail, it features the new City Hall, a large park and a large Performing Arts Center.

It is opening in phases this year, with City Hall opening May 7 and the Performing Arts Center in August.

“It took a community to turn the dream of becoming a city into reality, and we are excited to share this milestone with the many who make Sandy Springs home,” Mayor Rusty Paul said in a press release. “This is their community gathering place and a place where we will all work together to keep Sandy Springs a great place to live, work and enjoy.”

The new City Hall building will house city management and mayor and council offices as well as general city services such as Public Works, Planning and Zoning, Code Enforcement, Finance and Revenue, and Recreation and Parks.

The building will also be home to a variety of meeting spaces designed for community gathering. The main lobby features several breakout meeting spaces. The third-floor conference level includes six separate areas which can be configured to serve a variety of meetings and events.

The Studio Theatre will be home for City Council meetings, the first to take place on Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

City Springs is designed to create a town center for the city which had none.

“A 21st Century town square must incorporate history, give the city heart, look to the future and involve the community. With City Springs, we’ve done that. City Springs is representative of the vision and tenacity of Eva Galambos, our founding mayor, coupled with the vision and dreams of the people of our community,” Paul said in the press release.

Tours of the public spaces and meeting areas will be offered on May 7, but the tours will be limited because the Conference Center and Performing Arts Center are still under construction.

The event will be held on the park side of the building, and the public is encouraged to use the underground parking decks.

The City Hall ribbon cutting announcement comes a day after city leaders revealed major tenants to be located at City Springs.