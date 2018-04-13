The city of Brookhaven became the first city to receive the Corporate Champion Award granted by the Latin American Association (LAA) during the 29th Annual Compañeros Award Luncheon held April 12 at the Georgia Aquarium.

The 2018 Corporate Champion Award was presented to Brookhaven for being “exceedingly supportive of the Atlanta Latino community and has diligently promoted diversity and immigrant inclusion along Buford Highway, metro-Atlanta’s famous international corridor,” said LAA Board Member At-Large Willie Rivero in a city press release.

“We are humbled to receive such an award from the Latin American Association,” Mayor John Ernst said. “As such a diverse city, Brookhaven prides itself in immersing ourselves in other cultures and serve all our residents equally.”

Added Rivero, “Brookhaven has been called the safest city in DeKalb County, is an official Welcoming City, home to diverse neighborhoods, numerous live-work-play communities, a diverse economic landscape, and a thriving multicultural population that is 24.2 percent Latino, in contrast to Georgia overall, which is 10 percent Latino.”

Last year’s Corporate Champion Award went to Turner.

The LAA is located on Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

The Compañeros Award Luncheon is celebrated annually to honor organizations and individuals who make contributions to advance the well-being of individuals and families in the community. For more information visit: http://thelaa.org/events/29th-annual-companeros-awards-luncheon/.