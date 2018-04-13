After recommendations for North Springs High School renovations came in millions over budget, the district said it will cut them back to reduce costs. The announcement prompted advocates to ask why the district is not heeding all the consultants’ recommendations.

Consultants with architecture firm CDH Partners recommended in a draft report that North Springs High receive $32 million in renovations, exceeding the district’s budget of $19 million, according to a statement made by Superintendent Jeff Rose at the April 12 school board meeting, as seen on a video taken by a spectator. The report was not reviewed at the meeting and has not been made public.

The final draft of the report is expected to be presented in June, Rose said.

Betty Klein, a member of Citizens for a New North Springs, said in a public statement at the meeting that she doesn’t understand why the district wouldn’t try to use all the recommendations, according to the video. CFANNS has been advocating for a new school because they don’t believe renovations will solve all of the schools’ problems.

“I cannot tell you how disappointed I am to hear that statement from you,” Klein said. “Why would you reduce what they tell you we need?”

Julia Abes, the co-president of Spartan Nation, the school’s PTO, said she is disappointed the recommendations will be cut back.

“Nineteen million dollars barely cuts the surface of what needs to be done,” Abes said.