The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 13-14: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 19-20: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 20-22: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

April 21: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

April 18-20: Northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour onto Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 13-14: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive overpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

April 20-22: Closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Other traffic changes

April 20-22: Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes northbound between Lenox Road and Abernathy Road, and southbound between Northridge Road and Abernathy Road, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Through approximately May 14, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.