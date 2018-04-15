The Chastain Park Amphitheatre will now be known as the State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in a naming rights deal for the city-owned venue.

The deal comes amid a $5.1 million renovation of the amphitheater, which was built in 1944. The renovation will add new restroom facilities, new concessions, a new courtyard and a heightened stage for better views.

State Bank & Trust Company signed a multiyear agreement with Live Nation, which operates the facility, to name the event venue. The Georgia-based bank company has several branches throughout the metro area, including one on West Paces Ferry Road.

“Chastain is a treasured amphitheater in Atlanta and we wanted to find the right partner to integrate their brand into the variety of assets we have to offer,” said Live Nation official Andy Peikon in a press release. “State Bank is a natural fit given their strong business roots in the area and we look forward to building a long-term partnership to elevate their voice into the power of live music.”

The amount the bank paid for the naming rights was not released.

The iconic amphitheater holds nearly 7,000 people and hosts more than 30 concerts a season, according to the release. It is located in Chastain Park at 4469 Stella Drive and opened in 1944 as the North Fulton Park Amphitheater, according to photograph information in the Georgia State University archives.

“Adding our name to this great music destination hits a high note for the State Bank,” said State Bank CEO Tom Wiley in the release. “We’re happy to partner with Chastain Park and Live Nation to be part of the next chapter of Georgia’s rich musical history.”

A partnership between the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Live Nation Atlanta comprises Chastain Venture, which has operated the amphitheater since 1990 under agreements with the city of Atlanta.

In Chastain Venture’s agreement with the city, it is allowed to sell naming rights to the venue, said Nikki Forman, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ press secretary, in an email.

The city of Atlanta was able to review the sponsor selected and provide feedback, but Chastain Venture is allowed to make the ultimate decision, Forman said.

Chastain Venture pays the city $300,000 per year in rent, according to the city ordinance. The contract will expire at the end of 2026, and Chastain Venture will have the option to renew it for another 10 years, according to the ordinance.

The Atlanta City Council voted in early 2017 to allow Chastain Venture to make an estimated $5.1 million in upgrades, which are expected to be completed in May before the start of the summer concert series.

The original restrooms dating to 1944 have been demolished. The concession stands built in the 1960s have been replaced with a new, two-story building which will house concessions on the lower level and administration offices on the upper level, said Ruthie Marshall of Live Nation.

“We will be able to provide more food options with upgraded cooking facilities that we never had before,” Marshall said.

Accessible seating is being added closer to stage. The only accessible seating is currently in the rear section, she said.

The stage will be raised to provide a better view for guests seating in the lawn and rear areas, she said.

Several well-known artists have already announced tour stops at the venue this summer including Barenaked Ladies, 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Indigo Girls, Harry Connick Jr. and Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters. For more information, visit chastainseries.com.