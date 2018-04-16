The DeKalb Board of Education approved building the new Cross Keys High School at the former Briarcliff High School site on North Druid Hills Road despite opposition from the three board members closest to the area.

Board members Marshall Orson, Stan Jester and James McMahan spoke at the April 16 board meeting in opposition to the location, saying it would be inaccessible for many on Buford Highway due to the traffic. The vote was 4-3, with those three members voting no.

“Thousands live on the north and west side of I-85. We’d be pushing them through what has historically been ranked one of the ten worst transportation corridors in metro Atlanta,” Orson said.

This has allocated nearly $85 million in ESPLOST funding for the new school. It is needed to alleviate overcrowding at the current Cross Keys High, which is located at 1626 North Druid Hills Road.

The Briarcliff site is located less than two miles south of Cross Keys High at 2415 North Druid Hills Road, a property the district still owns.

Although Briarcliff has long been an expected site for the new school, there were previously rumors the district was eyeing an apartment complex adjacent to Cross Keys High.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2019. The school is planned to be completely finished by June 2022, according to ESPLOST documents.

The district has budgeted $10 million to renovate the current high school into a 1,500-seat middle school.

Orson, who represents Cross Keys High, said he is concerned the school district is only thinking of the budget and not what would be best for the students that attend the school. The location is too far for many students and is outside of Cross Keys’ current attendance zone, Orson said.

The school is in area with a historically high Hispanic and immigrant population, which adds to the challenges, Orson said. These communities often have more difficulties with transportation, sometimes due to not having the legal status necessary to acquire a driver’s license, he said.

He also said the district has not thoroughly engaged the students and community to get their input.

McMahan, who also spoke in opposition to the school location, said he has asked for how much transporting students to the Briarcliff site would cost and has not received that information.

Orson said he as concerned that the school district would be again underserving a historically-underserved community.

“We know that we’ve had a historic inequity in this community,” Orson said. “I’m concerned that as we work to address some of that inequity, that we’re not going to do a job that is complete and fair.”

Jester echoed that concern, saying, “We’ve been shortchanging this community for a long, long time.”