Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will hold a town hall to discuss public safety initiatives and the search for a new police headquarters on Thursday, April 19, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.



The meeting will go over the license plate reader program used by the Brookhaven Police Department. The city is also searching to buy or build a new police headquarters using special local option sales tax funds.

The license plate reader program is a Georgia Power program, named SiteView, and has helped in numerous cases, according to Chief Gary Yandura. Since the implementation of the program, the devices have scanned about 3.5 million license plates a month resulting in over 95,000 alerts a month to offenses such as carjackings, stolen vehicles, expired tags and suspended insurance.