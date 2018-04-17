Actor and comedian Jeff Foxworthy will receive the Buckhead Rotary’s highest humanitarian award for his work with Atlanta Mission, a downtown homeless services organization.

Foxworthy will receive the 18th annual Rev. Robert Ross Johnson Humanitarian of the Year Award at an April 23 luncheon. The event will be held at Maggiano’s Little Italy, 3368 Peachtree Road, from noon to 1:15 p.m. It is free for Buckhead Rotary members and $25 for guests. For more information, click here.

Foxworthy has led Bible studies at the Atlanta Mission for eight years after being approached by a man associated with the men’s ministry, the Buckhead Rotary said.

“Many Tuesday mornings later, Jeff still gets up at 5:30 a.m., picks up a big box of Chick-fil-A chicken biscuits, and makes his way to the Atlanta Mission’s Shepherd’s Inn,” a press release said.

Foxworthy’s daughter and one of the men that was in the first Bible study are now both on staff at Atlanta Mission due to Foxworthy’s involvement, the release said.