The Alabama man recently charged in Sandy Springs sexual assault cases is now a serial rape suspect tied by DNA evidence to three other cases spanning the past decade and three states, police said April 17. Police say they also suspect him in a sixth case and are investigating the possibility of more crimes.

Matthew Moore, 48, of St. Clair County, Ala., is already in custody and faces charges in two local sexual assaults, one in 2010 and one in 2015. Sandy Springs Police say they collected Moore’s DNA following his March 30 arrest, which was then analyzed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Moore’s DNA profile matched evidence from the Sandy Springs sexual assault cases, as well as cases in Homewood, Ala., in 2008; Birmingham, Ala., in 2010; and Cobb County in 2010. In addition, Moore is suspected in a sexual assault case this year in Jupiter, Fla., but DNA evidence has not been tested yet, police say. The FBI is investigating that Florida case, police say.

Moore was originally charged by Sandy Springs Police with a 2015 sexual assault that occurred at 6096 Barfield Road. The local 2010 case in which he is now being charged as well occurred at 1050 Hammond Drive, police said. Charges include rape; impersonating an officer; aggravated sodomy; aggravated assault with intent to rape; false imprisonment; and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Both of the Sandy Springs crime locations are hotels, as are the Alabama crime sites, according to Sandy Springs Police.

According to police, Moore is a former corrections officer at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in St. Clair in Springville, Ala. Sandy Springs Police said Moore’s arrest and additional charges came after collaboration among local, state and federal authorities, including the FBI.

Police said in a press release that they “believe that there may be many other victims that have yet to come forward.” Anyone with information about the suspect or the cases can contact Sandy Springs Police Detective William Johnson at 770-551-3314.

While investigations continue, Sandy Springs Police Capt. Forrest Bohannon said authorities are ruling out Moore as a suspect in two other recent sexual assault cases nearby. Bohannon said that Moore is not a suspect those cases in Atlanta and east Cobb earlier this year, which involved a criminal impersonating a police officer.

Update: This story has been updated with information from police about the crime locations and the status of an investigation into sexual assaults by a suspect impersonating a police officer.