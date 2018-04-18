From Dunwoody Police reports dated April 1 through April 8. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 1, a man reported his car tag was removed from his vehicle.

2000 block of Asbury Square — On April 1, in the afternoon, a license plate was reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the morning, a shoe store reported a shoplifting in progress. About $315 in merchandise was taken.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 2, in the afternoon, an unknown suspect shoplifted a cellphone from a superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the afternoon, a wanted person and two others were arrested and accused of shoplifting at a discount superstore.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On April 2, in the afternoon, a car was broken into and a cellphone was taken.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On April 3, a gun was stolen from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On April 3, officers responded to an entering auto car.

2900 block of Winterhaven Court — On April 3, after midnight, a suspicious man was accused of pulling door handles. He was arrested and charged with loitering and larceny.

100 block of Perimeter Place — On April 3, a woman reported that her car had been ransacked.

900 block of Perimeter Trace — On April 3, a woman who had been out of town reported her car had been broken into while out of town. Missing were a MacBook, iPad and fine jewelry.

100 block of Perimeter Trace — On April 3, in the afternoon, a man said his car had been entered.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting jewelry from a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Trace — On April 4, a man reported his car had been broken into overnight.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On April 4, sometime overnight, a woman said her car had been ransacked. There was no sign of forced entry. Another woman said her car had been broken into, too.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 3, in the evening, a juvenile was detained and released to her mother for shoplifting at a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Center Trace — On April 3, in the evening, another entering auto was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On April 3, in the evening, multiple cars were broken into.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On April 3, in the evening, a rental car was broken into; nothing was stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 4, in the morning, two entering auto incidents were reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On April 4, overnight, an iPad and two pairs of Nike shoes were stolen from a car. Another vehicle had a duffle bag containing headphones, diamond earrings, a tennis bracelet, Gucci sunglasses and other items from a car. A third car was reported to have had a broken window.

3000 block of Perimeter Trace — On April 4, overnight, a 2011 Mercedes was stolen.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On April 4, in the morning, a man said a backpack containing a computer, cellphone, camera and lens were stolen from his car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 4, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting for a discount superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 4, at night, several items were stolen from a car including a laptop, payroll papers and jewelry.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with trying to steal kitchen appliances including a George Foreman grill, a Keurig and a coffee maker.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 6, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Assault

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road— On April 2, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault involving a weapon.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On April 3, in the afternoon, officers responded to a nonviolent dispute.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On April 4, in the evening, officers apprehended a man who refused to leave a hospital.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 4, in the evening, a man said he was being harassed by his girlfriend.

Arrests

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 1, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and speeding. He was driving 83 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway — On April 1, in the early morning, an officer pulled over a man for non-functioning tail lights. He was found in possession of marijuana and also cited for that as well.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 1, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On April 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license and uninsured.

2400 block of Stonington Road — On April 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

5300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession and driving while unlicensed.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

4400 block of Shallowford Road — On April 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license. He was also cited for having visible emissions coming from his vehicle.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling inside of a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On April 3, in the evening, male in the area who was acting suspicious and had an active warrant out for him was arrested.

3900 block of Dunwoody Park — On April 5, in the morning, a driver caused an accident with a MARTA bus and left the scene before returning an hour later. The driver was arrested.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 5, at night, a juvenile was cited for marijuana possession.

I-285 WB/ Peachtree Road — On April 6, at midnight, a woman was arrested and charged with speeding.

4500 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On April 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On April 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Hammond Drive — On April 6, at night, two men were arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

4600 block of Chardonnay Court — On April 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

I-285 EB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with speeding.

Other Incidents

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Meadow Lane Road — On April 1, in the evening, a juvenile with his driver’s permit was pulled over for a traffic offense. He was cited and released to his mother.

100 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On April 2, a fraud incident was reported.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 3, in the early morning, a man was cited for continuing to operate his vehicle when an emergency vehicle was approaching.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 5, a fraud incident was reported involving impersonation.

2300 block of Welton Place — On April 6, in the morning, a victim reported credit fraud.