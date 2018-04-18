Peachtree Creek Greenway hosting ‘model mile’ walk on April 22

Peachtree Creek Greenway hosting ‘model mile’ walk on April 22

The Peachtree Creek Greenway nonprofit group is hosting a walk along the “model mile in the making” at the planned Briarwood Road trail head on Earth Day, Sunday, April 22, for visitors to see where the linear park and multi-use path will be located.

The walk will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The trail head is located by the bridge heading to REI. People are asked to park at the Northeast Plaza shopping center and walk downhill to Briarwood Road. A tent will be set up next to bridge where people can gather.

There will be free paletas (ice pops), Peachtree Creek Greenway car magnets and koozies for participants while supplies last.

The city recently purchased 19 acres of Briarwood Road for more than $2 million to be used for a trail head for the Greenway. The city first tried to seize the land through eminent domain, but a DeKalb County judge ruled against the city.

 

