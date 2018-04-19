Galloway School students will be among students participating in a nationwide school walkout April 20 to support gun control measures.

The walkout is the latest in a series of protests held in the wake of school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that killed 17 people, including a nationwide school walkout and march. Several local schools participated in the school walkout, which were student-led.

The National School Walkout will be held at schools across the county at 10 a.m. on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.

Galloway students who chose to do so will participate in the walkout, said Sherri Breunig, a school spokesperson.

No walkouts have been planned at public schools in Buckhead, said Seth Coleman, an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson.

Although the school district supports middle and high school students who choose to participate in the walkout, the demonstrations must be approved by the district. So far, no demonstrations have been planned, Coleman said.