Plans for a proposed five-story self-storage building on Buford Highway are now being considered by the Brookhaven Community Development Department. The proposal is slated to go before the Planning Commission on May 2.

TD Storage is proposing to build a climate-controlled self-storage building on slightly more than one acre at 2991 Buford Highway, where the Wheels & Deals used car lot is currently located.

The company is seeking to rezone the property from C-1 local commercial to M industrial.

The proposed building would be 83,800 square feet.