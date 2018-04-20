The city of Brookhaven is participating in Georgia’s Cities Week, a statewide campaign by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) to bring awareness about local government, being held this year from April 22-28. Georgia’s Cities The theme is “Georgia’s Cities: In the Spotlight!”

Activities planned for Brookhaven:

Sunday, April 22 , 5 p.m. – Flute Concerto by Elena Duran at the Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University – 4484 Peachtree Road NE. Brookhaven is among the sponsors bringing renowned international flautist, Elena Durán to Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven. The free event is organized by the Mexican Consulate.

Monday, April 23, 11:30 a.m. – Brookhaven Connect and GIS Open Data Lunch & learn at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road NE. Hosted by the city, this event aims to instruct residents on how to properly use city resources such as GIS mapping and how to report issues such as code violations through the city’s website and mobile app.

Tuesday, April 24, 7 p.m. – At the City Council Meeting, a Georgia Cities Week proclamation will be read by Mayor John Ernst and the winner of “If I Was a Mayor” essay contest open to Cross Keys High School students will be announced. At City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road NE.

Wednesday, April 25, 6 p.m.—Trivia night at Lucky’s Burgers & Brew with elected officials, city employees and Brookhaven residents. Questions will be about the city of Brookhaven. The event is a partnership with the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce. Lucky’s is located at Town Brookhaven, 305 Brookhaven Ave. #1250.

Thursday, April 26, 4 p.m.—Georgian Hills Park Grand Opening at 2800 East Georgian Drive.

The Parks and Recreation will host the ‘Grand Opening’ of Georgian Hills Park. The infrastructure enhancements included improvements to the sidewalk that runs along Clairmont Road and a playground installation.

Friday, April 27, 6:30 p.m.—Pizza with Police at Ashford Park, 2980 Redding Road. The Brookhaven Police Department is trading its “coffee with a cop” for “pizza with police” where local residents are invited to share a slice of pizza.

Saturday, April 28—Women’s self-defense class brought to you by Brookhaven Police Department, 2665 Buford Hwy NE.

For more information about the Georgia Municipal Association or Georgia’s Cities Week, visit: https://www.gmanet.com/