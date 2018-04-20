While the number of DeKalb school bus drivers calling in sick as a form of protest has decreased, students still experienced lengthy delays getting to school, according to the school district.

The bus drivers staged a three-day sick-out that began April 19 to protest for raises and better benefits. Over 40 percent of drivers, or 383 out of 908, called out sick yesterday. About 25 percent, or 224, of drivers did not drive today, April 20, said district spokesperson Eileen Houston-Stewart.

Students experienced delays getting picked up for school ranging from 30 minutes to an hour, Houston-Stewart said.

Superintendent R. Stephen Green recommended parents drive their children to school if possible.

The district is working with other local school systems and firms that provide temporary drivers to fill the absences, Houston-Stewart said.