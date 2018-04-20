The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Spotlight Theatre Company is featured in the Dad’s Garage film “That Was Awesome!” with a red-carpet premier set for April 25 at 7 p.m. at the MJCCA, 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody.

The short film was produced in a partnership between MJCCA and Dad’s Garage, an Atlanta improv theater company. Spotlight is an audition-based theater program of the Dunwoody-based MJCC for actors with special needs. Several Spotlight actors are featured in the film that focuses on the right for adults with special needs to make their own choices.

“Through these hands-on theatrical experiences, and partnering with theater companies like Dad’s Garage participants gain increased self-confidence, self-esteem, social skills, discipline, and motivation — life skills that are useful long after the final curtain call,” Jennifer Lieb, director of the MJCCA’s Blonder Family Department for Special Needs, said in a press release.

Ticket prices are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit atlantajcc.org/boxoffice, or call at 678-812-4002.