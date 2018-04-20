The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 20-22: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

April 21: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

April 27-28: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 27-30: Southbound between Pitts Road and Abernathy Road, one right lane/shoulder, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 26-27: Northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, with detour onto Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 28: North Springs MARTA Station ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, with detour onto Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 2:30 to 8:30 a.m.

April 29-30: North Springs MARTA Station ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, with detour onto Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 2:30-4:30 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 23-26: Eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 27-28: Eastbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, one left lane/shoulder, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 27-28: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

April 20-22: Closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Other traffic changes

April 20-22: Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes northbound between Lenox Road and Abernathy Road, and southbound between Northridge Road and Abernathy Road, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Through approximately May 14, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.