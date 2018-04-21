Expert painters will practice their craft at Buckhead venues on April 24 and 25 as part of the Olmsted Plein Air Invitational, an annual open-air painting competition and exhibition.

Thirty painters will produce landscape paintings across the Atlanta History Center’s 33-acre Goizueta Gardens on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artist Jill Steenhuis will give a lecture at 10:30 A.M. in the museum’s Kennedy Theatre.

The lecture is free, but accessing the gardens requires a general admission ticket, which is $21.50 for adults. The museum is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road. For more information, click here.

The artists can be viewed painting at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, located at 3035 Peachtree Road, on April 24 starting at 3 p.m.

Later that day from 6 to 9 p.m., The Shops will host a private event to meet the artists. Tickets for that event are $150 and can be purchased here.

Most other events will be held in Olmstead Linear Park in Druid Hills from April 21 to 29. For more information, click here.