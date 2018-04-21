A Baptist church in Sandy Springs will be replaced with two houses priced at $1.5 million to $2 million each after gaining City Council approval on April 17.

The Metropolitan Baptist Church at 4795 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road is shutting down after more than 40 years as its attendance has dwindled to only seven members. The 2-acre property near the Buckhead and Brookhaven borders went on the market for $1.485 million last fall.

The redevelopment will be carried out by Eddie Levin of Sandy Springs-based Design Construction by Craftmaster. The houses will front on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.