The Dunwoody Police Department is inviting residents to join them for coffee and conversation on Tuesday, May 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Chick-fil-A Perimeter at Hammond Drive, located at 4350 Ashford Dunwoody Road.
There is no agenda for the gathering, just a chance for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers.
There will be free coffee to officers and residents that attend.
For more information, contact Community Outreach Officer Anwar Sillah at 678-382-6933 or anwar.sillah@dunwoodyga.go