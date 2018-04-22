A stub of street left over from the realignment of the Windsor Parkway and Roswell Road intersection in Sandy Springs has a new name.

The dead-end section of what was once Windsor Parkway is now Old Windsor Parkway after a renaming approved by the City Council April 17.

The realignment, completed two years ago, left a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken restaurant on an island surrounded by roadways. The newly realigned Windsor Parkway now runs to the north of the restaurant, while Old Windsor Parkway is to the south. Old Windsor Parkway dead-ends past the restaurant.